NFL Postseason Projections: How Commanders Could Hold NFC Playoff Seed After Week 12

The Washington Commanders were once considered dead in the water, but after winning five of their last six contests, the team is alive as ever and looking to continue their winning ways.

And if the Commanders (-4.5) can get another win against the Atlanta Falcons, they'll not only be in the conversation for postseason play, they'll have their hands on the seventh seed in the NFC.

"Last week's by Terry McLaurin was very emotional," coach Ron Rivera recently said about his star receiver's postgame speech following a primetime win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "But it was also true to the fact that, 'Hey, we really do control our own destiny if we stay focused in on one game at a time.' Then, Jonathan (Allen) talking about the details of what we do, I think that's another really good example of the guys understanding the messaging and buying in."

At the end of the day, coaches give the direction, but players are responsible for the execution.

And that execution has Washington at 6-5 with six more games to play with +135 odds to make the playoffs.

Those odds will get even better for the Commanders if they secure a win in Week 12, because no matter what, a key NFC East rival is about to fall back in the standings.

With the Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, it's likely one of them is about to earn their fourth loss of the season.

But that result alone doesn't give Washington a grip on a playoff spot.

For that, the team needs a Las Vegas Raiders upset win over the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) or a New Orleans Saints victory over the San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) to push them into the 7th seed in the NFC.

From our perspective, Commanders fans should be pulling for the Saints, Raiders, and Giants this week.

A win for New York sends the Cowboys to 7-4 on the season while they get their eighth win.

But it would also set up a Week 13 matchup between the Commanders and Giants that could produce up to three eight-win teams in the NFC East.

Of course, even as the division title hunt is still a few upsets away from being a reality, Washington fans will want to see a Green Bay Packers win over the Philadelphia Eagles (-7) as well.

It's an underdog kind of weekend for Washington fans, but then again, that's nothing new.

