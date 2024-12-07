Commanders Not Looking Too Far Ahead
The Washington Commanders can see the finish line for the regular season with just four games left.
However, as a team looking towards qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Commanders have to keep things in perspective, focuing just one game at a time.
"We're no longer going to be at the beginning of the mountain, but there is another space to go to and can we have the discipline just to go to the next step? And so, where other people want to put three and four steps out there, for us is literally going to be just this step into New Orleans and not have to look ahead weeks down the line. But literally this moment, this time, this week of practice. So, the brotherhood part of it is a big piece of what we do, our play style, our identity," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.
Even though the Commanders should be favored in three of their final four games, they cannot underestimate any opponent with a playoff berth potentially on the horizon. That method should help them get back to the postseason.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
