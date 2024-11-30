Commanders OC Calls for 'Death Ground' Energy to Stay Alive
The Washington Commanders know they've got to stop waiting until the fourth quarter to show up. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury calls for the same sense of urgency and focus the team displayed in the final minutes against Dallas—but this time, from the start as they head into Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.
"Yeah, I think the focus, sense of urgency," the Commanders offensive coordinator said when asked what the team can carry into this weekend's matchup. "We definitely have talked about making sure we start the game in that mode. The whole death ground strategy where there's nowhere to go but go score or it's over."
Kingsbury's "death ground strategy" is a no-nonsense approach, pushing players to operate like every snap could decide the season. It's a mentality Washington has struggled to find early in games, often playing catch-up against tough opponents. For Kingsbury, that late-game energy can't stay locked in the final minutes—it's got to lead the charge from the opening drive.
"I think we gotta find a way to have a sense of urgency, have a sense of focus at the beginning of the game," he said. "To play at a lot higher level and call plays at a better level and coach at a better level when we start the game. And not wait until our backs are against the wall."
The slow starts have been this team's Achilles' heel. They've got the talent to compete, but digging out of early deficits takes too much energy, leaving little room for error. Kingsbury knows this isn't just a player issue—coaches have to step it up, too.
"We definitely have talked about making sure we start the game in that mode," he said. "To play at a lot higher level and call plays at a better level and coach at a better level when we start the game."
If the Commanders are serious about making the playoffs this season, they've got to bring that same urgency from the jump. Start strong, stay locked in, and turn those heart-stopping, last-minute comebacks into decisive wins—something they must do to solidify themselves as playoff contenders.
