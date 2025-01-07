Washington Commanders' Odds To Land Tyreek Hill Revealed Amid Trade Rumors
The Washington Commanders won an impressive 12 games this season, coming just one year removed from a 4-13 campaign. They cleaned the house in the front office, with the coaching staff and on the roster, and it's completely paid off.
The idea was to strip down the team to its core and start brand new, and the Commanders have done that. To kick off the new era, Washington landed No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who had a superb rookie season that will likely lead to him being the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Moving forward, it seems the Commanders will be able to compete for a Super Bowl. They posted their best record since 1991 with a rookie quarterback leading the way alongside a coaching staff in their first season together.
Making a splash of a move could make sense, too. Washington built their roster in such a way that they will have cap space to use this offseason, and they might as well use it while they can. The Commanders have the luxury of building a contender while Daniels is on a rookie contract.
With Terry McLaurin providing a consistent star impact on the perimeter, adding another wide receiver threat could make the Commanders' offense that much more unstoppable. Tyreek Hill also happened to make a public plea to get moved from the Miami Dolphins after yet another disappointing season.
Could the Commanders get into the Hill sweepstakes? According to Covers, the Commanders are in a four-way tie in the odds to be Hill's next team, assuming he doesn't remain with the Dolphins at +500. Along with Washington, the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are leading the odds to land Hill.
Hill alongside Daniels and McLaurin would be an incredibly electric offense that constantly provides massive plays. It's an incredible hypothetical, and it'll be interesting to see if the Commanders look into the idea of acquiring the superstar.
