Commanders' Offense Scores Fourth TD in Blowout vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders' offensive renaissance is in full effect. They're currently routing the Cleveland Browns, as a fourth touchdown has given them a 31-6 lead in the third quarter.
For the third straight game now, Washington has surpassed the 30-point mark, and they'll keep their foot on the pedal for another quarter and a half. Most recently, Jeremy McNichols was the culprit. After scoring two touchdowns a week ago, McNichols is leaving his mark on the Week 5 contest, scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown.
With three touchdowns scored in two games, McNichols is proving to provide the Commanders with quality backup running back play. As a team, Washington has rushed 25 times for 171 yards -- an average of 6.8 yards per carry.
Having such an incredible rushing attack to back up dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels is leaving the Commanders in an incredible position as they seem to be on the path to a 4-1 start to the season.
Washington's offense has been incredible, the defense is backing them up and this club is legit this season as their arrival has been loud.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Browns: Time, TV, & Predictions
• How Has the Left Tackle Rotation Gone for the Commanders?
• Commanders Coach Offers Injury Update on DE Clelin Ferrell