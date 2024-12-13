Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Bill Belichick As College Coach
The Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has weighed in on the shocking announcement that NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick has been named the new head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The move has sent ripples through the football world.
Kingsbury is someone who's done the opposite switch from college football to the NFL before his role with the Commanders, so he knows what it's like to coach in both environments.
The Washington OC expressed curiosity about how Belichick, who spent decades dominating the NFL with his meticulous style, will handle the unique demands of college football. Recruiting, NIL deals, and the often-personal nature of the college game will be new terrain for the veteran coach.
“I will have to see him on the sideline to believe that's happening,” Kingsbury said with a laugh. “But here we are. Bill Belichick coaching in Chapel Hill—who would’ve thought? It’s going to be fascinating to see how he transitions.”
Kingsbury didn’t hold back when discussing the challenges Belichick might face in adapting to this new role. “I got to just sit around and observe last year, and no, I don’t see my man going in any home visits or doing like the cocktail hour after the visits,” Kingsbury said. “I just don’t. Maybe he’ll set it up like an NFL deal, but this is a different ballgame.”
Despite the skepticism, Kingsbury acknowledged Belichick’s unmatched football IQ and his ability to bring out the best in his teams.
“He’s a legend for a reason,” Kingsbury said. “If anyone can figure out a way to make this work, it’s him. But man, it’s going to be interesting to see Bill Belichick running a college program.”
Belichick’s hiring represents a bold new era for UNC football, with the eyes of the entire sport now on Chapel Hill. Whether he can replicate his NFL success in the college ranks remains to be seen, but as Kingsbury noted, it will certainly be a journey worth watching.
