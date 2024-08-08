Washington Commanders On The Rise In Latest NFL Preseason Power Rankings
There has been a ton of doubt surrounding the Washington Commanders based off of what they have, more so haven’t done, in past seasons. However, it is a new day in the DMV area as the franchise has undergone a facelift at the ownership level, with the coaching staff, and the roster.
The whole premise behind the Commanders new thought process is based off years of either not being good or being mediocre at best and by overhauling and cutting the fat while bringing in freshness to the organization they have hopes that they have everything in order to turn the page on their lackluster performances recently.
A large part of the Commanders success will likely hinge on recently drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels, who at this point in training camp, is showing great signs of development and is picking things up fairly quickly for a rookie.
With how Daniels and the team have performed thus far into camp, people are starting to notice, especially with him being the second overall pick in the draft and the team being in a large market, and their power ranking in the NFL in on the rise as they head into their first preseason game of 2024.
In NFL.com’s most recent preseason Power Rankings, the Commanders have risen three spots to number 26.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Couldn't Be More Pleased' With Backfield
“The Jayden Daniels buzz has me twitching a little bit. The Commanders have received another incremental bump since the start of the offseason, and this is one of the teams I'm more anxious to watch in the preseason," says NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "Mostly because of Daniels, admittedly, as he's inching closer to my preseason Offensive Rookie of the Year pick. It would be something else if Daniels outplayed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, a D.C. native, in 2024, ushering in a debate over which QB has the better future. Look, this situation isn't vastly different situation from the one the Texans were in one year ago. Washington has a new, defensive-minded, player-friendly coach. A precocious rookie QB. New energy and hope in the building. Plus just enough playmakers on each side of the ball. I'm not saying the Commanders are winning both their division and a home playoff game, as Houston did in 2023. But the Texans started 0-2 and 3-4, and they entered Week 17 on the outside of the playoff picture last season. I realize this ranking doesn't currently reflect it, but I'm prepared to push Washington up soon. Just a feeling.”
There is a lot to like about what the Commanders did this offseason. From coaching to roster build, they seem to have a found something that will work and has the potential to blossom as long as everyone’s mindset remains the status quo. For the Commanders to continue climbing the power rankings of the NFL they will need the best out of their rookie QB and for everyone else around him to play up to the level that is expected of an NFL contending team.
READ MORE: What CB Mike Sainristil Loves About His Role With The Washington Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Washington Commanders Tight End Lands With NFC East Rival Philadelphia Eagles
• Washington Commanders Add Offensive Tackle to Roster On Eve of Jets Joint Practice
• Washington Commanders Rookie OT Taking 'First Good Step' in Training Camp
• 'Players Gravitate Towards' QB Jayden Daniels, Says Commanders Coach Dan Quinn