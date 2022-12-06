DEC 6 LENO NAME WPMOY NOMINEE All 32 teams named one player to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This season, that honor for Washington belongs to offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Leno, 31, signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason.

DEC 5 KNEE CAP - OUCH Washington starting center Tyler Larsen exited the 20-20 tie with the Giants with a leg injury and was carted off the field. ... and now there is a report about the severity of the injury, The Athletic saying that Larsen sustained a dislocated kneecap and that "this could be a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year'' for Larsen, who endured an Achilles injury last season.

DEC 5 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS LOSE LINEBACKER It was reported and confirmed on Monday that team captain Cole Holcomb had foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the NFL season following.

DEC 4 NO CHASE YOUNG FOR WEEK 13 AT NEW YORK GIANTS The Washington Commanders will reportedly wait until after the bye week when the team hosts the Giants for Week 15 to bring back defensive end Chase Young (knee).

DEC 1 JOEY SLYE NAMED ST PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye is taking home some hardware.

Slye made all 13 of his field goal attempts during the month of November, where the Commanders went 3-1. In Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Slye made four field goals and two extra points in the upset win.

NOV 30 SCHWEITZER ACTIVATED TO RETURN Washington Commanders offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is one step closer to returning to the field.

Schweitzer was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a concussion on Oct. 1, but with his activation, the team has until Dec. 20 to move him to the active roster.

Given the status of the Commanders offensive line, adding Schweitzer back as a depth piece does a lot for Washington as the team prepares to make a playoff run in December.

NOV 27 JACOBS TD HELPS COMMANDERS Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ran the ball 86 yards for a touchdown to beat the Seattle Seahawks, pushing them to a 6-5 record.

With the Washington Commanders' win against the Atlanta Falcons in the early window, their record is now 7-5, which places them in the 7th and final NFC playoff spot through 12 weeks.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4)

7. Washington Commanders (7-4)

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

NOV 27 CHASE CHANGE? An unfortunate turn at 2:13 ET as NFL Network is reporting a possible status change for Commanders DE Chase Young and his planned debut today against the Falcons.

Young, who has missed all season with a knee injury, was scheduled to make play today, but he's “battled an illness that came on over the last several hours, sources say,” writes Ian Rapoport. “Now, he's far less likely to play and the team will make a decision early this morning on his status.”

And a morning update: Young has now been ruled OUT for the Falcons visit.

NOV 26 ERICKSON BACK The Washington Commanders are activating Alex Erickson ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With return specialist Dax Milne out with a foot injury, Erickson will likely fill his role in his absence.

The team also made a switch on the practice squad, signing defensive tackle David Bada and releasing veteran cornerback Troy Apke.

NOV 25 CHASE YOUNG QUESTIONABLE VS. FALCONS The long-awaited season debut for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young could come Sunday.

The team placed a questionable designation for Young after practicing this week.

Young tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021 and has yet to play in an NFL game since.

The team also designated tight end Logan Thomas as questionable for the game Sunday.

NOV 23 CARSON RETURNS TO PRACTICE Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz last played in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, and we know Taylor Heinicke will start for the team this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Wentz was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and could be available as early as this weekend to serve backup duties, but perhaps more realistically in Week 13 against the New York Giants.

NOV 22 EIFLER CLOCK BEGINS The Washington Commanders have started the 21-day clock to return for linebacker Milo Eifler.

Eifler has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury and has been on Injured Reserve (IR) ever since. Adding him back will do wonders for a linebacker corps that has struggled to stay healthy all season long.

Eifler's clock expires on Dec. 13, shortly after the team's Week 14 bye, making Week 15 a potential return date for the second-year linebacker.

NOV 21 CHASE YOUNG BACK Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster. This means Young could make his season debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021 and was activated from Injured Reserve (IR) on Nov. 2.

While this doesn't mean Young will return this week, the next step has been made to bring him back to the lineup.

NOV 19 J.D. OUT The Washington Commanders are moving running back J.D. McKissic on Injured Reserve, NFL Network reporting that this will be the end of his season due to a neck injury that will require months of rehab.

NOV 18 COMMANDERS TO HONOR VIRGINIA SHOOTING VICTIMS Days after a shooting claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players, the Washington Commanders are set to wear a helmet decal honoring them Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were killed in a shooting last Sunday night by a former Virginia football player. Running back Mike Hollins and another student were shot, but are nursing injuries.

NOV 15 HEINICKE NAMED STARTER VS. TEXANS With Carson Wentz not designated to return from Injured Reserve (IR) this week, the Commanders formally announced their plans for the foreseeable future.

Ron Rivera revealed in his press conference that Taylor Heinicke would be the team's starter this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Heinicke has won three of his four starts in Wentz's absence, including a massive upset win against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching.

Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming double-digit odds to win, 32-21, at Philadelphia.

But before the game? During “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Commanders-Eagles game, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter offered an update on the potential sale of the team but in terms of sourcing, went with the wobbly "many people say'' approach.

“The controversy continues to swirl around this team with at least five open investigations,'' Schefter said, stating the obvious before, "I think a lot of people around the league believe that Dan Snyder’s going to wind up selling this team sooner rather than later.''

Anything firm here? Because we kinda know all of that, from Jeff Bezos on down.

“It certainly seems to be moving,'' Schefter said, again stating what is assumed to be obvious. "We’ll see ultimately what he does, but I think a lot of people think this is a sale that will happen, and it will be fast-tracked.”

"Fast-tracked'' we'll take. "Seems to be'' and "we'll see'' and "a lot of people think'' ... We can do without.

NOV 14 GERRY, PATTERSON ELEVATED The Washington Commanders are calling up linebacker Nathan Gerry and running back Jaret Patterson for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gerry made his Commanders debut last week against the Minnesota Vikings, playing specifically on special teams. He played for the Eagles from 2017-20.

Patterson played in all 17 games last season as a rookie but could make his season debut tonight against the Eagles.

NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72.

Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.

Said Joe Theismann on Twitter: "Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.''

NOV 3 TRESS WAY WINS SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders punter was recognized by the NFL as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Way's 45.1 net average led all punters in the conference and his 16 punts inside the 20-yard line led the NFL in October.

Way becomes the first Washington punter to become Special Teams Player of the Month since Matt Turk back in October 1997.

NOV 2 SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ROBINSON SHOOTING A 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday after being accused of shooting Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

The suspect has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Robinson, a third-round rookie from Alabama, was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28, causing him to miss the first four games of the NFL season.

NOV 1 HOCKENSON TRADED TO VIKINGS In a shocking inter-division trade, the Detroit Lions are sending T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are 6-1 and are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC this year, while the Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-6.

This season, Hockenson has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Hockenson is expected to make his Vikings debut this week against the Washington Commanders.

