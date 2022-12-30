Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 30 CHARLES LENO NAMED NFLPA COMMUNITY MVP Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

He pledged more than $90,000 in donations, gifts and experiences through his foundation's work during the "25 Days of Leno Claus" initiative.

Leno has also been named the Commanders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, where the winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors in February.

DEC 28 CARSON WENTZ STARTING FOR COMMANDERS Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he needed to speak with his team before making a final decision on his starting quarterback moving forward.

With reports coming out Wednesday morning, it appears he has done so and has made the decision to move back to quarterback Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, with a playoff-clinching scenario in play.

DEC 26 JOSH NORMAN WORKS OUT FOR PANTHERS The Carolina Panthers are bringing in cornerback Josh Norman for a workout.

Norman, 35, played four seasons with Washington from 2016-19, but his first NFL home was in Carolina.

Norman made the 2015 Pro Bowl in his final season with the Panthers, where the team went all the way to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos.