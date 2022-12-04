Commanders at Giants Ends in Dramatic OT Tie

The Washington Commanders have been among the NFL's hottest teams as they entered Week 13 and their visit to the New York Giants, with both teams starting the day with seven wins ...

And maybe fittingly, after an OT affair, each team still has seven wins.

Graham Gano's 58-yard field goal try to win the game was no good, and Washington and New York ends in a 20-20 tie.

Taylor Heinicke was the QB of record for Washington, and his teammates clearly drew inspiration from him ... and from his TD passes to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie wideout Jahan Dotson.

Oddly, the Commanders were the only team in the NFL without an OT victory since 2015 ...

The Commanders were 7-5, the Giants 7-4.

And now?

The Commanders are 7-5-1. The Giants are 7-4-1. Both clubs hope to keep up the NFC East chase, with the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys above them in the standings. New York hosts the Philadelphia Eagles next week, while the Commanders are on a bye. And then we'll do this all over again - these two same teams - at FedEx Field. Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 18.

