Commanders Waive Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle Ahead of Week 17
The Washington Commanders are waiving DL Phidarian Mathis in a move announced by the team on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mathis, 26, was a second-round pick to the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal through 2025 with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024.
In 2024, Mathis has appeared in 12 games for Washington and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.
Coming out of the University of Alabama, Mathis was touted as a versatile and powerful defensive lineman with the ability to stuff the run and collapse the pocket on passing downs.
Unfortunately, Mathis’ NFL career never gained significant traction. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of his rookie season, which affected his development.
Though he returned healthy, he struggled to find consistency on the field, recording just 15 tackles and one sack in limited action.
While his time in Washington has come to an end, Mathis is unlikely to remain a free agent for long. Teams around the league are always on the lookout for depth along the defensive line, and Mathis’ pedigree and potential will make him an attractive option. A fresh start could help him rediscover the form that made him a high draft pick.
