Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Washington Big Underdog on MNF

Being a big underdog is nothing new for the Washington Commanders.

They’ll find themselves in that role again when they go on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL and 13.5-point favorites over the Commanders on SI Sportsbook.

Part of what’s skewing the points so heavily in Philadelphia’s favor is their previous meeting on Sept. 19. A second-quarter explosion paved the way for the Eagles’ 24-8 win over Washington.

Jalen Hurts completed 22 of his 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. DeVonta Smith also had his best game this season, with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Along with Philly's offense clicking, Washington couldn’t block Philadelphia’s defensive line. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss.

The Commanders scored on a safety from Daron Payne and a one-yard touchdown run from Antonio Gibson with two minutes left to play.

While Taylor Heinicke is more mobile and gets rid of the ball quicker, it’s nearly impossible for a quarterback to succeed when they’re under pressure enough to be sacked nine times. Combined with this game being in Philadelphia, it’s easy to see why the spread is just over 10 points.

Along with the huge spread, the over/under is 42.5 points.

The Philadelphia Eagles rank second in the NFL with 28.1 points per game, which is behind the Kansas City Chiefs. If the game is close to 43.5 total points, that would likely favor the Eagles and their prolific offense.

Washington allows an average of 21.3 points per game, and during its three-game winning streak, the average dropped to 14.67. Washington’s defense also performed well in a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 6.

The money line is -549 for the Eagles and +410 for Washington.

