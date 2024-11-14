Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Fired Up' About NFC East Division Battle
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels embrace the pressure of their upcoming game with excitement and determination.
For Quinn, the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Eagles is the ultimate test for the Commanders and the coach acknowledged the intensity of division rivalries.
“I don’t know if it’s bigger than any other, but I’m fired up about it, I can tell you that," Quinn said when asked about the magnitude of the game between Washington and the Eagles this Thursday night. "It’s cool. It’s better than the alternative of not talking about big games. So, this is what division games should be, man. An absolute blast, Philadelphia and Washington battling for it. Like, hell yeah, more."
Quinn also emphasized the importance of staying in the moment rather than looking too far ahead.
“It’s just this game, just this matchup,” Quinn said. Adding, “Division games are awesome, man...They’re fun, they’re a battle. You know them well. They know you well, although we haven’t played yet."
A key part of Jayden Daniels’s success this season has been his strong relationship with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Daniels credited his collaboration with Kingsbury for the Commanders’ offensive success this season. Their partnership, built on mutual trust and open communication, has kept the unit close together.
“I would just say me and Kliff, honestly, it’s just going out there and focusing on what we could control," Daniels said. "How can we get the guys ready to go, how can we execute the plays, play in and play out?"
Daniels highlighted their communication as a key factor in their success.
“Just that open communication between me and Kliff and how we could go out there and, ‘Hey, Kliff, I don’t like this,’ or ‘What do you see?'," Daniels said. "'This is what I see. This is what I think might work.’ And he’ll go out there and listen to us. And not just me, but just the whole offense.”
This game is set to be a test of both preparation and execution, between two teams looking for a season-defining win on a short week.
The Commanders and the Eagles will play in the first matchup of their two-game season series in Week 11 as Washington visits Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday Night Football.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RBs Struggle in Loss to Steelers
• Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Comparison Addressed by Steelers Coach
•Where do the Washington Commanders Rank in the NFL After Week 10?