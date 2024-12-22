Commanders Aim to Graduate from Contender to Heavy Hitter Against Eagles
All season the Washington Commanders have been knocking on the door of NFC East relevance. But with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall as the division’s measuring stick, Sunday’s game offers more than just another win-or-lose scenario, it’s an opportunity to show and prove.
When asked if he views these regular-season battles against top-tier teams as stepping stones toward playoff success, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave a clear-eyed response.
“Not in terms of the playoffs, but I think what you're referring to is if you want to go from contender to heavy hitter, you gotta beat some heavy hitters,” the Washington head coach said. “So, we don't think past that, no. But in terms of Philadelphia, they've shown this season in the NFC East, they are that heavy hitter.”
Quinn continued, “You have to show that if you want to do that, you've gotta beat teams that are capable of doing that. And so that's really where the focus is, not down the line, but just really in this matchup for the NFC East. They've proven that in the east this season so far that they're the ones.”
Quinn’s statement reflects the mindset he’s instilled in his locker room throughout the season. Think about the task at hand, not the hypothetical scenarios down the road. And this week’s task is a challenging one.
The Eagles, led by their star quarterback Jalen Hurts and a suffocating defense, have dominated the NFC East landscape. Many see them as not just one of the best teams in the division, but as a team consistently in the mix for a Super Bowl title.
For Washington, this game is more than just a win, it’s a chance to see how far they’ve come the second time around. Can the Commanders offense, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, rise to the occasion against a relentless Eagles pass rush? Can their defense, reshaped by injuries and trades, hold the line against one of the league’s most balanced offensive attacks?
Quinn’s comments about focusing on the Eagles and not the playoffs reflect a coach who understands the importance of living in the moment—but make no mistake, he also recognizes the broader implications. A win against the Eagles wouldn’t just boost Washington’s record—it would show that the Commanders are ready to compete with the NFC’s top teams.
Sunday’s game may determine if Washington is ready to graduate from contender to heavy hitter. The Commanders’ journey continues, and Philadelphia is the perfect stage to make a statement.
