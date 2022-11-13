Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Few things are more heartbreaking than losing a game you controlled throughout.

That was the Washington Commanders’ fate when they lost 20-17 and had their three-game winning streak snapped on a game-winning field goal to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Washington won’t have much time to lick their wounds, as they’re going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The two teams previously met on Sept. 25 at FedEx Field, and the Eagles won 24-8.

All of Philadelphia’s offense came in the second quarter. A field goal by Jake Elliott started the scoring, then Jalen Hurts threw touchdowns to Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Hurts completed 22 of his 35 passes for 340 yards, and Smith had eight receptions for 169 yards.

Washington’s offense didn’t sustain any success, as its only points came on a safety from Daron Payne and a one-yard run from Antonio Gibson with two minutes left to play.

Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss. Brandon Graham led Philadelphia with 2.5 sacks, while Hassan Reddick, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat each had 1.5 sacks.

The Eagles have maintained their winning ways, as they’re still the only unbeaten team remaining. In their most recent outing, Philadelphia pulled away in the second half to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Nov. 3.

The Commanders led Minnesota 17-7 with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings came back to score 13 unanswered points and pulled ahead with 15 seconds left in the game on a 28-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

Philadelphia will likely be without cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe.

The Commanders will get a huge lift offensively with the return of Jahan Dotson. Chase Young is still working his way back for Washington.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (69,896)

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: ESPN | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Eagles -10.5

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Eagles -549, Commanders +410

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Commander Country.

Follow Nathaniel Marrero on Twitter and Instagram

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.