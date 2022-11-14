Commanders-Eagles Inactives: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson Status?
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The return of receiver Jahan Dotson figures to loom large on how well the Washington Commanders perform on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, the return of defensive end Chase Young will have to wait for at least another week, but with the players on the field Washington still has the talent necessary to give the Eagles all they can handle.
Here are the inactive players for the Commanders' Week 10 contest in Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES
RB J.D. McKissic
CB Rachad Wildgoose
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Cole Holcomb
OG Chris Paul
TE Cole Turner
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES
QB Ian Book
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Washington Big Underdog on MNF
Can the Washington Commanders keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles' high-flying offense?
Commanders Elevate LB Nate Gerry, RB Jaret Patterson vs. Eagles
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Commanders Rule Chase Young OUT vs. Eagles - Why?
Chase Young had the chance to return to the Washington Commanders tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former No. 2 overall pick won't play tonight.
CB Josh Jobe
RB Trey Sermon
OG Josh Sills
OG Sua Opeta
Washington had two starting offensive linemen listed as questionable coming into the contest, but both Andrew Norwell and Tyler Larsen are indeed active.
For Philadelphia, the loss of cornerback Avonte Maddox (injured reserve) is the biggest of all their players not suiting up.
However, considering the Eagles were able to win the first act of this home and away series this year, they'll likely still be confident entering this matchup.
The absence of McKissic (neck) and Williams (knee) means that Jaret Patterson will be active for the first time this season, and is likely to see action as the Commanders continue trying to mix up running back touches.
Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.
Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.
Follow Commander Country on Twitter.