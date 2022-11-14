Commanders-Eagles Inactives: Chase Young, Jaret Patterson Status?

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The return of receiver Jahan Dotson figures to loom large on how well the Washington Commanders perform on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, the return of defensive end Chase Young will have to wait for at least another week, but with the players on the field Washington still has the talent necessary to give the Eagles all they can handle.

Here are the inactive players for the Commanders' Week 10 contest in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

RB J.D. McKissic

CB Rachad Wildgoose

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Cole Holcomb

OG Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

RB Trey Sermon

OG Josh Sills

OG Sua Opeta

Washington had two starting offensive linemen listed as questionable coming into the contest, but both Andrew Norwell and Tyler Larsen are indeed active.

For Philadelphia, the loss of cornerback Avonte Maddox (injured reserve) is the biggest of all their players not suiting up.

However, considering the Eagles were able to win the first act of this home and away series this year, they'll likely still be confident entering this matchup.

The absence of McKissic (neck) and Williams (knee) means that Jaret Patterson will be active for the first time this season, and is likely to see action as the Commanders continue trying to mix up running back touches.

