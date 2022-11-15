Commanders vs. Eagles: Live In-Game Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Washington Commanders aim for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they'll visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle.

Washington (4-5) had an extra day of rest to ponder mistakes made during a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. The Commanders had a 17-7 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-0 in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The lack of offensive consistency that plagued Washington against the Vikings will be even tougher to play through against the Eagles (8-0), who boast a defense that is allowing the third-fewest yards per game (299) and leads the league with a +15 turnover differential.

The Commanders will also have to deal with a stout Philly offense that can burn a middle-of-the-pack Washington defense through the air and on the ground. Potential MVP candidate and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has risen to become one of the league's premier dual-threat weapons. But along with using his legs, he'll look to continue connecting with star receiver AJ Brown.

Washington was embarrassed at home by the Eagles in Week 3 at home, falling 24-8 after not scoring until the fourth quarter. But instead of getting gashed throguh the air by Brown, it was receiver DeVonta Smith who burned Washington with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

