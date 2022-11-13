Commanders vs. Eagles Preview: Can Washington Survive NFC East Showdown?

The Washington Commanders have a chance to do accomplish a feat no team has yet in the NFL through nine weeks of this season ... Beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders travel to face the 8-0 Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington looks to bounce back after playing a hard-fought game against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings that culminated in a 20-17 defeat thanks to late field goal. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has led the Commanders the last three weeks, completed 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns but committed an interception that allowed the Vikings to tie the game.

Limiting turnovers will be key for Washington, as the Eagles lead the league with 18 takeaways. Philadelphia's 18 takeaways is the most for the team through eight games since the 2015 Eagles team recorded 20 takeaways.

The Eagles are on an extended week after beating the Texans, 29-17, on Thursday night. Washington's defense will have their hands full with Hurts. Hurts is fresh off another impressive performance, completing 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia previously beat the Commanders, 24-8, in Week 3. That Commanders team was led by Carson Wentz, who was sacked nine times.

In the NFC East division, the Eagles have a two-game lead over the Cowboys and Giants, and a 4.5-game lead on last-place Washington.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Chase Young returned to practice last week as he begins his return from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft tore his right ACL last season in a Nov. 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

ODDS: Washington is 10.5-point underdogs to the Eagles.

GAME TIME: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV: ESPN

THE FINAL WORD: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin's frustrations after loss to Vikings:

"It's frustrating, especially when you have a chance to win the game, and we had the ball in our hands. That's definitely when it stings a little bit more because you put yourself in that situation to win the game against a very good team. As a team, we're going to look at ourselves first and see how we can get a win next week."

