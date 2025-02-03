Commander Country

Eagles star A.J. Brown punished by NFL after altercation with Marshon Lattimore

The Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown will pay a fine for his role in a scuffle in the NFC Championship vs the Washington Commanders.

Darius Hayes

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The NFL fined Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown $11,255 as a result of his brief altercation with Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the NFC Championship Game.

While Brown received financial discipline, Lattimore escaped any additional punishment. The incident occurred in the second quarter as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was punching the ball in at the goal line to put Philly up 20-12 over the Commanders.

Washington managed to hold its ground on the ensuing two-point attempt, preventing Hurts from crossing the goal line. In the grand scheme of the game, the sequence did little to influence the outcome of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles offensive firepower proved too much to handle down the stretch for the Commanders. Philadelphia dominated the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to a commanding 55-23 victory.

Brown later addressed the altercation during a Twitch stream with Janky Rondo, explaining that Lattimore "engaged me first," which prompted his reaction.

Lattimore is no stranger to on-field altercations. He has a well-documented history with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, with the two having multiple high-profile clashes over the years. It seems a new rivalry is brewing now as he has changed divisions and will now face A.J. Brown twice a year.

From a financial standpoint, Brown’s fine is negligible. The veteran receiver is set to earn a $1.1 million base salary in 2024 along with $10.7 million in bonuses.

While the altercation briefly captured attention, it remains a minor footnote in what was an underwhelming performance for the Commanders.

Darius Hayes
DARIUS HAYES

