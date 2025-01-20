Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship Betting Odds Released
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their first NFC Championship appearance since the 1991 season, a year that ended with their last Super Bowl triumph.
Despite being listed as 4.5-point underdogs by DraftKings, the Commanders are ready to embrace the challenge and prove doubters wrong against the favored Philadelphia Eagles.
The moneyline positions the Eagles at -238 and Washington at +195, with the over/under set at 48.5 points.
The Commanders’ journey back to the NFC Championship has been nothing short of remarkable. After decades of waiting, Washington fans finally have reason to believe in their team again, thanks to the emergence of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. His leadership and athleticism have been pivotal in the team’s success, as evidenced by his standout performance in the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions.
Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while adding 51 rushing yards in a commanding 45-21 victory over Detroit. His ability to extend plays and deliver in critical moments has inspired confidence throughout the locker room. Complementing Daniels’ efforts, running back Brian Robinson Jr. powered through the Lions' defense with two rushing touchdowns, showcasing the balanced attack that has defined the Commanders’ playoff run.
Being labeled as underdogs is nothing new for Washington, who have thrived on exceeding expectations all season long. The 4.5-point spread is a testament to the Eagles’ reputation, but Washington’s players and coaches view it as an opportunity to shock the world.
For Washington to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, they’ll need another stellar outing from Daniels and continued production from Robinson. The offensive line will play a critical role in giving Daniels the time and space he needs to make plays, while the defense must find a way to contain the Eagles’ dynamic offense.
A win on Sunday would not only propel the Commanders to their first Super Bowl in over three decades but also solidify the team’s transformation under Dan Quinn's leadership.
As kickoff approaches, the Commanders are focused, determined, and ready to seize their moment. The odds may not be in their favor, but Washington’s journey has been defined by defying expectations. Come Sunday, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
