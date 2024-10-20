Commanders Defense Strikes Early with Fowler’s Pick-Six Against Panthers
The Carolina Panthers offense came out explosive at the start of the game against the Washington Commanders, moving the ball quickly down the field. Their fast-paced opening drive seemed to put Washington on its heels. However, it wasn’t long before the Commanders defense responded and showed the Panthers what they were truly up against.
As the Panthers quarterback was driving toward the red zone, Commanders linebacker Donte Fowler made a crucial play, intercepting the ball and racing 67 yards down the field for a Washington touchdown. Fowler’s pick-six not only ended Carolina’s promising drive but also sent an early message that Washington’s defense was ready to take control of the game.
With Fowler's interception return for a score, the Commanders took a 7-0 lead, shifting the momentum in their favor early on. The Panthers, despite their early offensive burst, now had to find a way to overcome Washington’s defensive pressure, which had quickly turned the tide of the game. From this point forward, it was clear that Washington’s defense would play a key role in dictating how the rest of the game would unfold.
This early swing in momentum set the tone for a fierce matchup between the two teams.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Panthers First Quarter Live Game Updates
• Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever