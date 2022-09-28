NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Fall After Loss vs. Eagles?

A disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home had the Washington Commanders drop even further in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

The embarrassing loss led to Washington going from 27 to 30 in SI’s rankings. Washington only ranks ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

“Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and … Cooper Rush, obviously … are throwing the ball roughly 0.3 seconds faster per down than Carson Wentz is right now,” SI writes. “The Commanders need to get the ball out of his hands faster, or else there will be more difficult outings like Sunday’s nine-sack horror show.”

A horror show is the only accurate depiction of how the Commanders’ offensive line played. Six of the nine sacks came in the first half, leading to Wentz throwing for negative 16 yards.

Wentz completed 25 of his 43 passes for 211 yards. Antonio Gibson scored Washington’s lone touchdown of the game with less than two minutes left to play.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had two-and-a-half sacks and one forced fumble. Graham’s performance won him the NFC defensive player of the week.

All of Philadelphia’s points came in the second quarter. Washington had no answers for Jalen Hurts, as he threw touchdowns to DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. Hurts completed 22 of his 35 passes for 340 yards.

Smith had a career day with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders’ offensive line will have to turn in a better performance with Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence on deck.

The duo helped the Cowboys generate 24 pressures against the New York Giants. Lawrence had three sacks in Dallas’ 23-16 win on Monday.

Washington goes on the road to face the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m.

