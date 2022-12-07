NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Move After Tie?

In their most important game of the season to date, the Washington Commanders tied with the New York Giants 20-20.

With the tie, Washington remained in the same spot as last week, ranked 17th in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The Giants are 14th in SI’s power rankings.

“In contrast to the Patriots facing a sudden plummet, the Commanders may have to prepare for a vault up the rankings,” SI writes. “God bless them, they’re turning the NFC playoff picture into absolute chaos, and now have an almost 70% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.”

Heading into the game on Sunday, Washington had won three straight games and six out of their last seven. The Giants lost three out of their last four games before the tie.

Both teams had their chances with the ball in opposing territory in the fourth quarter and overtime. Penalties and offensive miscues thwarted any momentum each team had in those situations. Taylor Heinicke rescued Washington with a fourth down conversion and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson to tie the game with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter.

It’s a weird feeling,” Heinicke said. “It pretty much feels like a loss, but obviously, in the bigger picture, it doesn’t count as one. We’ll move on from this. We’ve got a bye week, and then we’ve got them again, so we’ve got to get ready for them again.”

With the tie, Washington is on the outside looking in, in the NFC playoff picture. They're a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks, who is the seventh seed. New York is the sixth seed in the NFC.

The Commanders will have a bye week before hosting the Giants on Dec. 18 on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, New York will be tasked with facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11.

