NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?

The Washington Commanders are riding a three-game winning streak and are back at .500 for the first time since week two.

Amid the recent run, Sports Illustrated has Washington ranked 26th in their power rankings.

“Taylor Heinicke is trusted by this Commanders offensive staff,” SI writes. “He threw more than 30 times and for nine yards per attempt. At this point, a backup-plus kind of player can keep the Commanders in games, especially when they are facing a similarly limited backup quarterback like Sam Ehlinger.”

Heinicke has been largely responsible for the Commanders’ resurgence after starting the season 1-4 — going 2-0 in the games he has started this season.

He led the Commanders on a last-minute comeback in their 17-16 win on the road over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Heinicke completed 23 of his 31 passes for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Heinicke scored the game-winning touchdown on a QB sneak with 26 seconds left to play.

Heinicke also threw two touchdowns in Washington’s 23-21 win over the Packers on Oct. 23.

Terry McLaurin had his best game of the season in his homecoming against Indianapolis. He caught six passes for 113 yards.

The NFC East has a combined record of 23-8 eight weeks into the season. With Washington at 4-4, they’re the only division that doesn’t have a team below .500.

The Philadelphia Eagles rank as the top team in the NFC at No. 2 in the power rankings. The Dallas Cowboys were No. 6 and the New York Giants fell to No. 14.

The Commanders will look to get above .500 on Sunday when they host the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

