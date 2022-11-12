Commanders Injury Report: Chase Young Update, WR Jahan Dotson Playing vs. Eagles?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process.

By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.

Truth be told, even with a win over the Eagles this Monday night, it's unlikely Washington is going to catch them to win the NFC East.

But, keeping up in the wild card race is critical, and dropping two-straight games after working back to .500 would be a major blow.

On offense, it looks like rookie receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) might be a go. Meanwhile ...

The week got started for media a little later than usual because of the Monday gameday, making Thursday the first time we got to see an official practice report from the team. ... and the time when we heard from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who said that Chase Young - who has worked through four practices since being designated to return - is not full speed at this point ... but is giving his all.

He's "giving it everything he has,'' the coach said. "When he's right we're going to play him, until he's right we're not going to play him."

FRIDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

C Tyler Larsen (back) - Downgraded

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPANT

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - Upgraded

DENOTES CHANGE FROM THURSDAY

Just like all of you, we'll keep an eye on the practice field to see which Commanders will be in action against the Eagles this week, in hopes of getting back to .500 before visiting the Houston Texans in Week 11.

