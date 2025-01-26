Commanders pull off perfect fake punt during NFC Championship vs Eagles
The Washington Commanders' start to the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles hasn't exactly been all that remarkable. Instead, the Eagles have a 14-3 lead over Washington while playing on their home field.
Philadelphia superstar running back Saquon Barkley has scored two rushing touchdowns, with one coming on a 60-yard explosing run.
For the Commanders, they had their first turnover of the postseason with Dyami Brown fumbling the ball. Still they've leaned into their strength of extending drives, with their opening drive going 18 plays deep for a field goal.
On their third drive, the Commanders were set to punt back to the Eagles, which would have given Phialdelphia a chance to score a third time in the first quarter. Instead, they faked the punt with Tress Way passing the ball to tight end Ben Sinnott to convert and keep the drive alive.
While the Commanders trail 11 points, they have converted on fourth down three times, which proves their resilience, which could help them get back into this game over the course of the final three frames.
