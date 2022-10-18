Skip to main content

Commanders QB Carson Wentz OUT vs. Packers; Who Will Start?

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a thumb injury Thursday against the Chicago Bears. He is set to undergo surgery this week.

The Washington Commanders are preparing to be the 10th team this season to start a backup quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent thumb surgery Monday.

Wentz fractured his thumb in last week's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury.

With Wentz out, it's next man up for the Commanders ... but who will that be?

All signs point to backup Taylor Heinicke once again stepping into the spotlight and starting under center Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. However, there lies that possibility that Washington jumps to its third-string rookie Sam Howell. 

Back in the preseason, Howell threw for 547 yards and a touchdown while completing over 62 percent of his passes. He also ran the ball 13 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, proving himself to be a dual threat.

While Howell likely won't see the field before Heinicke, Wentz's injury increases the probability that the rookie could make an appearance this season.

If the Commanders keep their pace for the last two-thirds of the season, the team will pick inside the top-10, and maybe even in the top-5. With rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis potentially declaring for the draft, Washington needs to know what it currently has before making a major investment for the future.

