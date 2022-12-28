Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was benched during the loss to the San Francisco 49ers with Carson Wentz taking his place, but head coach Ron Rivera isn't giving anything away regarding the starting position moving forward.

As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none and the Washington Commanders are dealing with a proper quarterback controversy right now.

After the 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Washington drop to 7-7-1, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, an issue that was thought to be buried has reared its head again. Still in the playoff hunt, just who head coach Ron Rivera chooses will be pivotal to the team's chances of making it to the postseason.

But Rivera wants all the input he can get before making the decision.

“Well, I just wanna make sure I've got an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision," Rivera said. "I wanna make sure I've got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts and again, at the end of the day, the decision's gonna be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward. What I think gives us the best opportunity right now. That's what this is really about.”

When comparing Wentz and Heinicke, there is little difference between the two. Heinicke, as the starter, went 5-3-1, had 1,859 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. For Wentz, he has a 2-4 record, 1,612 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

It is likely about feel and precisely what each quarterback can bring to the offense in the remaining two games and what Rivera hopes is a playoff run. But the head coach liked what both did against the 49ers.

“Well, I thought there was a lot of positives on both sides," Rivera said.

"I thought Taylor did some really good things. There were some opportunities I think that we could have taken advantage of as well. I thought Carson coming in and haven't played in a while, was a little rusty at first and then he started to sharpen up. There's still some things that he can continue to work on, improve as well.”

With no decision made yet, according to Rivera, as Washington's season hangs in the balance, making the right choice could either enhance or hinder the Commanders' playoff chances.

