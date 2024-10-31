Commander Country

Commanders QB Delivers Heroics and History in Stunning Win Over Bears

Jayden Daniels delivered a game-winning 52-yard Hail Mary to clinch an 18-15 victory for the Commanders, marking another milestone in his rookie season.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Heading into Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was questionable to start after sustaining a rib injury the previous week against the Carolina Panthers.

His status remained uncertain until game day, and it’s safe to say Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is thrilled with the decision to play him. It was a hard-fought battle, and just when it looked like the Commanders were on the verge of their third loss of the season, Daniels launched a 52-yard Hail Mary in the final seconds, hoping for a miracle. His wish was granted as wide receiver Noah Brown came down with the catch, sealing an 18-15 victory for Washington.

With this win, Daniels officially becomes the first rookie quarterback since Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert in 2020 to win multiple FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Awards. He previously won the award for his standout Week 4 performance, leading Washington to a 42-17 victory over the Cardinals in September.

Against the Bears, Daniels completed 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards, threw for one touchdown, and added 52 rushing yards—his Hail Mary being a 52-yard game-changer instantly became an unforgettable highlight.

In recognition of Daniels’ FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Award, FedEx will donate $2,000 in his name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of his choice, supporting needs-based scholarships for deserving HBCU students.

Jayden Daniels continues to make his mark as a culture-shifting force for the Commanders, delivering unforgettable plays that prove his resilience and potential as a franchise quarterback.

