Commanders rookie QB Drawing Lamar Jackson Comparisons
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels as their second overall pick in the first round. Considered one of the best quarterbacks in the class, Daniels has quickly proven why. His historic start to the season has left fans and analysts in awe, showcasing a dual-threat ability to pass and run the football with remarkable precision.
After five weeks, the Commanders rookie put up eye-popping numbers like 1,375 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, 340 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. His versatility has sparked comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fellow Heisman winner, Lamar Jackson. Known for his exceptional athleticism and ability to dominate both in the air and on the ground, Jackson has become a blueprint for the modern-day dual-threat quarterback—a role Daniels seems to be stepping into that spotlight.
When Washington head coach Dan Quinn was asked about the Daniels-Jackson comparisons, he didn't shy away from acknowledging the similarities, but emphasized Daniels individuality.
"We haven't talked a lot about that specifically. I think everybody knows how exceptional and remarkable Lamar is, and so I get why people would say that. Here's somebody who's got athletic ability and can absolutely rip it as well. But I've always wanted Jayden to be the best version of himself and absolutely go for it in that way. They'll feature different ways in the offense than we do. But as far as comparison, I didn't allow myself to go down that road. I just really wanted to focus on all the things that he could do and how we would feature him in our offense with our guys."
Daniels respects the comparisons but is focused on creating his lane. With the matchup against Jackson and the Ravens this Sunday, the Commanders' quarterback is ready to compete against a player who has been both a peer and mentor.
"Me and Lamar, we're very good. We have a good relationship. Obviously, we have similar things in common—both won the Heisman—but just being there for each other. He's a hell of a player, so I'm excited to go out there and compete against him next week."
As Daniels continues to dominate in his rookie season, all eyes will be on his face-off with Jackson.
