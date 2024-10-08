Commanders Jayden Daniels Etches Name in NFL History Books Again
After their 34-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Commanders have achieved a historic first for the franchise. They are the first team in the Super Bowl era to score at least 150 points in their first five games of the season while starting a rookie quarterback.
Speaking of their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels continues to make headlines. This latest victory adds another accolade to his growing list, one for the record books. He was already named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month and FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance against the Arizona Cardinals. With his latest performance, the Commanders rookie has become the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 1,000 yards and rush for at least 250 yards in his first five career games.
His success didn't happen overnight but was a direct result of his consistency and work ethic. Washington offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, highlighted Daniels' dedication to his craft, saying, "The consistency and approach are the most exciting things I've seen from him, regardless of if we win. That first game, we didn't play as well, but he showed up at the same time and worked just as hard as he has in the games where we've had success. That's who he is. He wants to be great, and he's paying the price to be great."
It's clear that Daniels' preparation off the field is translating into success on it. The rookie quarterback's humility and relentless work ethic have earned the respect of his teammates and coaching staff alike. But, as the Commanders head coach notes, no one expected Daniels to start his career on fire. "To think he would start like this? No, I don't think anybody would've said that," the coach admitted. "But if you're around him, you feel his work ethic. There's no magic pixie dust. He's absolutely grinding, working, and that gives him confidence because he knows he's put in the work."
But it's not just the statistics that have impressed coaches—it's how Daniels carries himself, both in victory and defeat. As Kingsbury pointed out, "He's gonna keep working hard, and we'll see where it goes. The humility, the way he handles himself, the way he works—as an offensive coach, that means a lot to us as a staff."
Daniels is now the third rookie quarterback since 1950 to start and win four of his team's first five games, joining Joe Ferguson (1973, Buffalo) and Dak Prescott (2016, Dallas). Despite the accolades and historical achievements, Daniels remains humble: "Man, y'all can say whatever y'all want. I'm still a rookie in my eyes, so I let everybody else do the talking for me. I don't get caught up in that stuff. But man, it's just a blessing. Just the preparation, obviously the team believing in me and we going out there and competing every Sunday."
For Washington fans, Daniels represents a bright future. His unique combination of passing and rushing ability makes him a dual-threat quarterback capable of taking over games in multiple ways.
Whether it's his relentless work ethic, his calm demeanor under pressure, or his growing list of historic milestones, Daniels is proving week after week that he's a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. And for the Commanders, he may be the key to a new era of success.
