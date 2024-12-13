Commanders QB Prepares for Homecoming in Louisiana
As the Washington Commanders head south to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to familiar territory, Louisiana, where his football journey took shape.
The Commanders quarterback spent his collegiate years at Louisiana State University, expressing his excitement about the opportunity to play in the Superdome.
"I mean, I'm excited to go back and be able to play in the state of Louisiana again, but I don't think I like look back like a year ago or something like that," the Washington rookie said. "So, I mean, I'm excited to go back and play in Louisiana for sure."
This game represents more than just another stop on the Commanders schedule for Daniels. It's a chance to showcase his growth and leadership in a stadium where he once dreamed of playing professionally. Reflecting on his early exposure to Saints games, Daniels shared his anticipation for the challenge ahead.
"It is going to be fun," Daniels said. "I mean, I played football down the road, so I went to a couple other games. I was blessed to go to a couple other games and it's going to be fun. It is going to be a good challenge. They're a good team. Superdome gets pretty loud and they're rolling, so we'll go out there, we'll see what we could do and compete against them."
For Daniels and the Commanders, this game is a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive and build momentum in the season's final stretch. But if there's one thing Daniels has proven during his rookie season, it's his ability to rise to the occasion.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Release Second Injury Report Before New Orleans Saints Game
• Commanders Coach Praises Underrated DT
• Will Marshon Lattimore Play in Commanders-Saints?