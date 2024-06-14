'It's Been Great' Working with Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury
The Washington Commanders are implementing a brand new pairing between their offensive coordinator and quarterback entering 2024. Last season, under head coach Ron Rivera, the team rolled with QB Sam Howell and OC Eric Bieniemy.
All three of those guys are now gone after Dan Quinn was hired as the team's head coach this offseason bringing along former USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury to become the new OC and drafting Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels to take the reins under center.
Pairing an elite offensive mind like Kingsbury, who cut his teeth at Texas Tech for the Red Raiders before becoming the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons, with an enigmatic dual-threat quarterback like Jayden Daniels is sure to create fireworks.
"He has a very quarterback friendly offense just for everybody in that room to go out there and be able to learn it."- Jayden Daniels on Kliff Kingsbury
The two haven't been together long, as we are just now finishing up mandatory minicamp, but when speaking with the media following Wednesday's practice Jayden Daniels let everyone know that things are going swimmingly between himself and Kingsbury.
“It’s been great. Just the offensive mind Kliff is, the type of coach he is and how he can scheme things up. He has a very quarterback friendly offense just for everybody in that room to go out there and be able to learn it. Go out there and compete at a high level, practice day. It's not something that you go out there you are worrying about, man, what is this? What is that? Kliff does a great job of just going out there and trying to make it as easy as possible. Not only the quarterback, but the whole offense so we can go out there and play fast.”
Kingsbury is known for simplifying things for his quarterback, friendly as Daniels says. These two being on the same page will be imperative to the overall success of the Commanders' offense in 2024, and from what Daniels has relayed it appears that they are both getting a quick grasp of how the other likes to operate.
