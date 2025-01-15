Jayden Daniels Appreciative of Commanders Receivers' Team-First Mentality
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been instrumental in the Washington Commanders' offensive progression this season.
As the Commanders work through its challenges, Daniels credits his wide receivers for stepping up when needed, especially after losing key contributor Noah Brown for the season due to a rib injury.
Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues his great career as a #1 option while receivers Olamide Zaccheus, and Dyami Brown have stepped into more prominent roles, contributing significantly to both the passing game and the overall success of the offense.
Their collective effort has been essential in supporting Daniels’ historic rookie season, where he’s setting records and breaking through as a top-tier quarterback. For Daniels, this is a reflection of the team-first mentality instilled within the locker room.
“The guys are just making the plays when they come their way,” Daniels said. “They're not pressing or anything. They work extremely hard, they block without the ball, that's kind of what we preach on offense. Like running without the ball, you never know what block might spring the runner. You never know what you could do to help out the team.”
Daniels continued, emphasizing the importance of teamwork: “It’s just 11 playing as one. Everybody's doing their job, and that's kind of what we preach. So, to answer your question, what you see at everybody, level of play rising, I mean, there's no surprise to me.”
Daniels' leadership, combined with the wide receivers’ willingness to put the team first, has been central to the Commanders' offensive growth. As Washington continues to build momentum, this group will remain essential to their success as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
