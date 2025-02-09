Jameis Winston Pranks Commanders QB at NFL Honors with Fashion Fail
The NFL Honors red carpet is typically a stage for stars to shine, but this year, Jameis Winston stole the spotlight—not just as a player but as a Fox Sports correspondent—thanks to a hilarious prank on a Washington Commanders rookie.
While interviewing Commanders quarterback and newly crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, Winston’s playful side was on full display when he surprised Daniels with an AI-generated image of him in a rather… unique outfit.
Known for his charismatic personality, Winston approached Daniels with a seemingly serious question about his fashion sense. "Do you think you're one of the best-dressed players in this league?" Winston asked. Before the Washington rookie could respond, Winston smirked and declared, "Okay, well, we're gonna check the tape. We got some footage of you dressing up like this."
Cue to the picture. Winston revealed an AI-generated picture of Daniels dressed in a colorful, Prince-inspired ensemble. The image was clearly meant to be humorous, and it didn’t disappoint—drawing immediate laughter from those nearby. Daniels, initially caught off guard, quickly leaned into the joke.
"Y’all, he must say, watch tape on this one," Winston teased, still holding the image. "I know he’s studious, but he ain’t watch tape on this. Tell us about this picture, man. Obviously, you were somewhere… So Prince! Definitely Prince-inspired. Mama, were you a big Prince fan? Purple Rain?"
The lighthearted exchange was a hit, emphasizing Winston’s quick wit and natural charm. But the night ultimately belonged to Daniels, who capped off his rookie season by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Moment of the Year for his jaw-dropping Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. That game-winning throw—which sailed 65 yards and somehow found Brown became an instant highlight and solidified Daniels’ reputation as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league.
More than just a joke, Winston’s prank was a reminder of how far Daniels has come in such a short time. His standout season, combined with the Commanders’ growing success under new leadership, has brought fresh energy to the Washington franchise. Daniels has already become a key figure in the team’s resurgence, and nights like this only build on his rising stardom.
