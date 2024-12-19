Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Ready for Round Two with Philadelphia
The Washington Commanders have their eyes set on redemption for Week 16. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season, 18-26, this rematch carries a little extra weight.
With the Commanders, it’s not just about the scoreboard – it’s about proving they can stand toe against one of the NFC’s toughest teams. Jayden Daniels recognizes the challenge ahead and the growth opportunity for the team.
“Yeah, I mean, they're a very good team, rightfully so,” Daniels said about the Eagles. “They play hard, they play physical, they play the right way, and if we want to win football games or win the close ones, win the big games, you gotta play against some good teams. And Philly's just on the clock, so hopefully we go out there and compete against them again, the Washington quarterback continued.
He’s not wrong. The Eagles have been a tough team to beat this season, winning 10 straight games and they’re not about to let Washington break that streak. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about this year’s Commanders, it’s that they’re resilient.
For Daniels, staying in the moment is how he keeps his head clear amid the noise. “I'm doing really good, can't complain. Blessed to see another year. That's the main thing,” he said when asked how he’s holding up ahead of the matchup.
“But I mean, it's just keeping the main thing, the main thing. And being where my feet are, that's what my parents always told me growing up – just be where your feet are. Don't worry about in the future, what happened in the past. All that matters is the moment.”
That kind of focus is why Daniels has been thriving under pressure. It’s not just about his talent; it’s his mindset. And this week, the Commanders will need every ounce of that when they line up against Philadelphia.
The Commanders’ approach this week has been rooted in discipline and preparation. Reflecting on what’s different from their first meeting with the Eagles, Daniels emphasized the importance of execution in the trenches.
“Yeah, I mean, no matter who we play, who they play, everything starts up front,” he said. “They got good football players over there, we got good football players here. So, it’s more so about the will and the want to up front between everybody and just the whole team. Who wants to go out there, who wants it more. And the more disciplined team with the more want-to [will] prevail in this game.”
This team knows what’s at stake. It’s not just about the Eagles or the division; it’s about their identity. Daniels and the Commanders have a chance to show that they’re contenders. Philadelphia might’ve taken the first game, but the fight isn’t over yet. All eyes will be on Washington to see if they can channel their determination into a statement win over Philadelphia.
