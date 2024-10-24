QB Marcus Mariota Proved He Can Be a Reliable Option for the Commanders
In Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the Washington Commanders came out blazing, but the momentum quickly shifted. They started strong with a first-quarter pick-6 by linebacker Dante Fowler, only for the game's tone to change when backup quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in after starter Jayden Daniels exited with a rib injury. Despite the setback, Mariota rose to the occasion.
Reflecting on the moment, Mariota said, "Yeah, I think looking back on the game, just to get the opportunity to play was fun, was exciting." While it wasn't the ideal scenario for the Commanders, Mariota seized the chance to remind everyone of his ability to manage the offense under pressure.
Throughout his 10-year career, the veteran quarterback has seen his share of highs and lows. But in that time, he's learned what works best for him. "Throughout my career, I've put a lot of pressure on myself to be perfect," Mariota shared. "And I think I play my best when I'm enjoying it and having fun." That's exactly what he brought to the field for Washington on Sunday. He wasn't overcomplicating things—he focused on controlling what he could and letting the rest unfold.
"If my name is called again, that's just kind of how I'm going to approach it," he added. Mariota isn't trying to prove anything to anyone—he's all about staying ready and making the most of his opportunities. "Whatever happens, happens," he said.
With Daniels listed as "Did Not Participate" on the Commanders first injury report of the week, Mariota might get another chance to show what he can do in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
