Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Starter 'Moving Forward', Says NFL Insider

HOUSTON, Tx. -- It's deja vu all over again for the Washington Commanders and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Last season, Washington brought veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in to lead the team.

He went down in Week 1 with a hip injury, and Heinicke took over from there.

This offseason, the Commanders again went after a veteran and brought in Carson Wentz to lead the team.

After an injury, this time to the throwing hand of the starter, Heinicke again came in.

And according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he'll be staying there.

"As one source explained, Heinicke will remain the starting QB until he's not," Rapoport reported. "In other words, until there is no choice but to make a move."

Of course, this hasn't come straight from coach Ron Rivera as of yet, but a team source.

That team source could have been Rivera, but it could have been someone else.

Regardless, after today's game against the Houston Texans, you can be sure the Commanders' coach will get asked about the report.

As will Heinicke.

How they respond will give a lot of clarity to the reports.

There's a lot of evidence to believe what Rapoport puts out these days, and it would appear that Washington will roll with Heinicke as their starter until he gives them a reason not to.

