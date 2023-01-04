Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 4 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS GOING BACK TO HEINICKE One week after quarterback Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke as the team's starter, it's being reported Washington is reversing course.

While Heinicke is expected to be the starter, the same report says rookie Sam Howell will also get playing time, making his NFL debut in the final week of the regular season.

As of now, the team has yet to confirm.

JAN 3 NFL HAS NO ANSWER FOR BILLS-BENGALS RESUMPTION The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the continuation of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

All Week 18 games will currently be played as scheduled.

JAN 2 MNF SUSPENDED AFTER SCARY FALL The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are currently suspending play after one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

There is no timetable for when the game will return to action.

JAN 2 COMMANDERS PLAY COWBOYS LATE The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, the NFL announced today.

The NFC East games are the only games not on the west coast slated for the later time slot.

Sunday Night Football will be between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on NBC.

JAN 1 COMMANDERS ELIMINATED The day started with the Washington Commanders controlling their own playoff destiny, but it ended in the worst outcome possible.

By virtue of the wins from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, the Commanders are eliminated from the playoffs.

At 7-8-1, the Commanders hold the 10th seed in the NFC with no chance of getting in the top 7.

JAN 1 WENTZ WOBBLY Carson Wentz is the "new'' Commanders starter today ... and it isn't working.

He has opened 2 of 6 for 13 yards with two interceptions in a little more than a quarter.

That's right. At home against the Browns, Wentz has ... two completions. And two interceptions.

And some in the audience at FedEx are already chanting for a change to Taylor Heinicke.

DEC 31 CURL DOUBTFUL; APKE, PATTERSON ELEVATED VS. BROWNS The Washington Commanders are elevating running back Jaret Patterson and cornerback Troy Apke from the practice squad.

The moves come after Antonio Gibson was ruled out and Kam Curl's status was switched to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Commanders host the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

DEC 30 CHARLES LENO NAMED NFLPA COMMUNITY MVP Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

He pledged more than $90,000 in donations, gifts and experiences through his foundation's work during the "25 Days of Leno Claus" initiative.

Leno has also been named the Commanders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, where the winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors in February.

DEC 28 CARSON WENTZ STARTING FOR COMMANDERS Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he needed to speak with his team before making a final decision on his starting quarterback moving forward.

With reports coming out Wednesday morning, it appears he has done so and has made the decision to move back to quarterback Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, with a playoff-clinching scenario in play.