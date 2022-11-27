WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Catches 1st Career Receiving TD vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders are on the board against the Atlanta Falcons.

On the team's opening possession, the Commanders rallied on a seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended in the first career receiving touchdown for rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Here's a look at the play ...

Despite the rain, quarterback Taylor Heinicke gained 63 of the team's 74 yards through the air on four completions, all of which went for more than 10 yards. It was an incredibly impressive drive from Heinicke, who was named the starter earlier this week after beating the Houston Texans and bringing the team back to over .500.

For Robinson, it's his third touchdown of the season, but his first through the air. Coming into today's game, Robinson only caught four passes for seven yards, and last made a stat in the pass game three weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings.

Robinson's role isn't seen much in the pass game, that job belongs mostly to teammate Antonio Gibson, but if the third-round rookie out of Alabama can flash some more versatility, that's only going to help the Commanders in the long run.

The Commanders hold a 7-3 towards the end of the first quarter.

