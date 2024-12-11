Commanders Refreshed and Focused Ahead of Matchup with Saints
The Washington Commanders are heading into Week 14 from their bye week with renewed energy. Sitting at 8-5, the team is preparing for a pivotal December stretch, starting with Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
For Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, the extra time off provided the team with a much-needed opportunity to reset and refocus. "Yeah, I think coming into it, you wanted to make sure we didn't talk a lot about the bye. It was just, it felt like a long, far off way," Quinn said. "And so, when we were going into it, we knew we needed some space to heal up and to get healthy."
The importance of the bye week was evident when the players returned to practice. "Coming out of it, that's why I enjoyed today being around them," the Washington head coach said.
"There was a bounce and an energy with the guys to get going. So, in December and January football, the line of scrimmage is really the thing that leads the way, both sides. And we've seen that all over the league for years and years and so that will be no different this year. And so, to have these guys trending this way, at this time of year, and feeling better, that's a big deal."
While the team focused on recovery, Quinn spent his weekend studying their next opponent. "Not as much yesterday, wanted to watch New Orleans, so that's where my focus was into the game and then after that game was over, other games to go," Quinn said.
This singular focus on the Saints is part of the Commanders strategy to stay grounded and not get caught up in the playoff chatter. "Honestly, for us as the team goes, we don't really try to look too far down the line, and we'll leave that to you and everybody outside just to make sure that for us, the only fight that matters is the one we're in. That's what we do have control over," Quinn explained.
He emphasized the importance of staying present in the moment. "It's honestly a big story, to make sure that we can have the discipline just to stay in it and just to New Orleans to go," Quinn said.
"Because as you know, it's almost like so much talk externally about things four and five weeks down the road that I just don't want to miss anything that's in just this week. Because that's really the only thing that we have control over. So, that's what I do."
The Commanders will need that focus as they face a Saints team fighting to stay in contention in the NFC East. With new energy and a determined mindset, Washington seems ready to take on the remainder of the season, one game at a time.
