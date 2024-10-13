Commanders Release Inactives List Before Ravens Game
The Washington Commanders are set up for a big-time matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Both squads have dynamic offenses and are a short distance from each other. After a 4-1 start to the season and plenty of hype brewing around the club, this could be a marquee win for the Commanders.
For first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a victory over Baltimore could seriously define what their ceiling in the season can be. It only took them five games to match their win total from a season ago, and it's hard to write them off as a playoff team if they defeat the Ravens.
The Commanders will be without star running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was unable to practice throughout the week. Here's how the rest of the inactives played out for the Commanders for Week 6:
- RB Brian Robinson Jr.
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third QB)
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
- S Tyler Owens
- LB Dominique Hampton
- DE Jamin Davis
- G Chris Paul
The Ravens having the reigning MVP -- Lamar Jackson -- along with an elite running back in Derrick Henry makes for the top rushing attack in the NFL. Washington's defense is going to have to hone in and slow those two to give the offense a chance to win the game.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Activate Three Players vs. Ravens
• Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens
• How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?