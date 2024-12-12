Washington Commanders Release Second Injury Report Before New Orleans Saints Game
The Washington Commanders wrap up their bye week and hit the gridiron with their playoff hopes in their control. They are 8-5 and fresh off some rest as they're set to take on the New Orleans Saints on the road.
Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore is making his debut for the Commanders, and he is doing so against his former club on his old home field.
With Lattimore making his return to the field, here is whe the team's second injury report looked like before they take on the Saints:
Did not participate:
- WR Noah Brown, kidney
Limited participant:
- S Quan Martin, shoulder
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
The Commanders' injury report is getting mighty thin, which is to be expected to an extent with a bye week having come and gone. Still, they want to remain as healthy as possible with the regular season winding down, which is why Clelin Ferrell remains a limited participant with that knee injury he's dealt with all season.
While Noah Brown is still listed a non-participant, it feels like a matter of time until he's on the Injured Reserve list with his "significant" kidney injury, which was originally diagnosed as a rib injury. That's a big blow to the wide receiver corps.
