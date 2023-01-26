Anthony Lynn coached the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20. Now, he could be the next offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders aren't done yet in their long search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to the Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the team has requested to interview San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Lynn, 54, was a two-time Super Bowl champion as a backup running back for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s and parlayed his success as a player in the league into a coaching career.

Lynn has primarily coached running backs in his 20+ year career as a coach, but is perhaps best known as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20. He led the Chargers to a 33-31 record in four seasons at the helm, including a playoff victory in 2018 after a remarkable 12-4 campaign.

Since his departure from Los Angeles in 2020, Lynn became the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and flocked over to the Bay Area to coach the Niners this past season. Given the 49ers' success in the run game this season and Washington's desire to run the football, Lynn could be a strong candidate to replace Scott Turner in running the offense in D.C. next season.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here