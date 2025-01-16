Commanders Reveal Final Game Statuses Before Lions Playoff Contest
The Washington Commanders are headed into a big-time matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions. They head into the Divisional Round as a 9.5-point underdog, and it'll be quite an uphill battle for the Commanders as they search for a second playoff win.
The Commanders are led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he led the club to their first playoff win since 2005 last weekend as Washington took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in a game that went down to the wire.
Now, ahead of the matchup, the Commanders need to be sharp on defense as much as they are on offense led by Daniels. They're taking on a well-rounded team in the Lions who can dominate teams in multiple regards.
Here are a few key game statuses ahead of the matchup:
OUT:
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
Questionable:
- LB Mykal Walker, illness
- TE Colson Yankoff
The Commanders are fortunate that injuries to Bobby Wagner and Zane Gonzalez will have no impact on the game, as those two were back on the gridiron this week and will be good to go as Washington takes on the best team in the NFC.
