Washington Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Buccaneers Playoff Game
The Washington Commanders are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card Weekend matchup, which happens to be a rematch from Week 1 of the regular season.
The two offenses should provide a high-scoring playoff affair, especially as the Commanders quarterback enjoyed quite a bit of growth during his rookie campaign. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a second-straight career year since arriving in Tampa.
In Week 1, the Buccaneers got the best of Washington, defeating them 37-20. The game should be much closer this time around, given the Commanders' growth since then.
Here are the Commanders' inactives ahead of the matchup:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback
- WR K.J. Osborn
- S Darrick Forrest
- CB Michael Davis
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- LB Dominique Hampton
- G Chris Paul
The two clubs should provide quite an entertaining matchup as it is the final of Wild Card Weekend to be played. Washington is hoping for a better result, and Daniels is looking for a playoff win early in his career as a rookie.
