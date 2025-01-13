Commander Country

Washington Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Buccaneers Playoff Game

The Washington Commanders' inactives for their playoff matchup have been revealed.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card Weekend matchup, which happens to be a rematch from Week 1 of the regular season.

The two offenses should provide a high-scoring playoff affair, especially as the Commanders quarterback enjoyed quite a bit of growth during his rookie campaign. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a second-straight career year since arriving in Tampa.

In Week 1, the Buccaneers got the best of Washington, defeating them 37-20. The game should be much closer this time around, given the Commanders' growth since then.

Here are the Commanders' inactives ahead of the matchup:

  • QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback
  • WR K.J. Osborn
  • S Darrick Forrest
  • CB Michael Davis
  • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  • LB Dominique Hampton
  • G Chris Paul

The two clubs should provide quite an entertaining matchup as it is the final of Wild Card Weekend to be played. Washington is hoping for a better result, and Daniels is looking for a playoff win early in his career as a rookie.

