Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Cowboys Game
The Washington Commanders' 2024 regular season has been quite a success. After winning just four games in 2023, they flipped the switch as a franchise. Cleaning the house, the club used the No. 2 overall pick on former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The rookie signal-caller has been superb in a Commanders uniform, and the team has an 11-5 record with him at the helm. The first-year coaching staff has been stellar, too, which has led to an incredible turnaround.
With one final regular season game to be played, the Commanders head to the DFW looking for revenge against the Dallas Cowboys, to who they suffered their most recent loss to.
With a playoff berth clinched, the Commanders are looking to end the season on a high note and secure a 12-win season and a fifth-straight win.
Here is Washington's inactives list before the game:
- WR K.J. Osborn
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- S Quan Martin
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- LB Jordan Magee
- C Tyler Biadasz
- T Cornelius Lucas
Here is Dallas' inactives list before the game:
- DE Earnest Brown
- QB Will Grier (emergency third quarterback)
- DE Tyrus Wheat
- LB Damone Clark
- OT Chuma Edoga
- DT Justin Rogers
