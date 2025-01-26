Commanders, Eagles reveal inactive players before NFC title game
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will soon kick off an NFC title game to determine which NFC East side is going to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
The two clubs split the regular season series 1-1 with each team making a comeback in their respective win. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking to take down the Commanders' division rival to make the Super Bowl during his first NFL campaign.
Ahead of kickoff, the Commanders released their inactive players for the matchup. Here's the list:
- WR K.J. Osborn
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Michael Davis
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- LB Dominique Hampton
- G Sam Cosmi
- DT Daron Payne
Being without Cosmi, who tore his ACL, and Payne will hurt the Commanders in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which is crucial in a matchup against a team like the Eagles -- who are remarkable in the trenches.
For the Eagles, their inactive list revealed that Cam Jurgens, their starting center, is active, though it's not yet known whether he will start or not. Here are Philadelphia's inactive players:
- QB Tanner McKee (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Eli Ricks
- DB Lewis Cine
- OL Nick Gates
- OL Darian Kinnard
- G Trevor Keegan
- WR Ainias Smith
