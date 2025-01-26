Commander Country

Commanders, Eagles reveal inactive players before NFC title game

Who will be inactive for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Kade Kimble

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will soon kick off an NFC title game to determine which NFC East side is going to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The two clubs split the regular season series 1-1 with each team making a comeback in their respective win. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking to take down the Commanders' division rival to make the Super Bowl during his first NFL campaign.

Ahead of kickoff, the Commanders released their inactive players for the matchup. Here's the list:

  • WR K.J. Osborn
  • QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
  • CB Michael Davis
  • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  • LB Dominique Hampton
  • G Sam Cosmi
  • DT Daron Payne

Being without Cosmi, who tore his ACL, and Payne will hurt the Commanders in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which is crucial in a matchup against a team like the Eagles -- who are remarkable in the trenches.

For the Eagles, their inactive list revealed that Cam Jurgens, their starting center, is active, though it's not yet known whether he will start or not. Here are Philadelphia's inactive players:

  • QB Tanner McKee (emergency third quarterback)
  • CB Eli Ricks
  • DB Lewis Cine
  • OL Nick Gates
  • OL Darian Kinnard
  • G Trevor Keegan
  • WR Ainias Smith

READ MORE: Eagles rule key player out vs. Commanders

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Kliff Kingsbury unsure if he’ll interview with Saints, focused on Commanders’ NFC Championship

• Commanders' LB Frankie Luvu has high expectations ahead of Eagles bout

• Jayden Daniels savage message gives spark to Commanders vs. Eagles

• Jets hire new GM; Commanders keep Lance Newmark

Published |Modified
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News