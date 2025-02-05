RFK site control shifts to DC, fueling Commanders stadium hopes
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced a major development regarding the future home of the Washington Commanders.
A move that could significantly impact the Commanders stadium plans. The D.C. Council unanimously approved legislation transferring jurisdiction of the RFK campus to the city, giving D.C. control of the land for the first time.
This decision marks a critical turning point, opening up new possibilities for the redevelopment of the long-dormant site. While no official plans have been announced, the transfer has fueled speculation about the potential for a new Washington stadium on the RFK grounds.
Mayor Bowser celebrated the decision on social media, tweeting: "It’s official: DC can control its destiny at the RFK campus. Today, the @councilofdc unanimously approved my legislation to accept the transfer of jurisdiction of the RFK site to DC, and now we have the opportunity to put the land back to productive use for our city. Let's get to work!"
The Commanders have been actively exploring options for a new stadium, and the RFK site—once the team's home—has long been considered an ideal location. With the city now in control, discussions and negotiations with the team are expected to intensify.
This development represents a significant step forward in the Commanders' ongoing stadium search, offering hope for a return to the team’s D.C. roots. With the power to shape the future of the RFK site, city leaders now have a unique opportunity to create a vision for the area, and a new stadium could very well be at the center of it.
