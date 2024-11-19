Commanders Move Closer To New Home At RFK Stadium Site
The Washington Commanders took a significant step toward a potential new stadium at the RFK Stadium site on Wednesday, as a Senate committee passed a bill granting Washington D.C. long-term control of the property.
The 17-2 vote marked significant progress for the Commanders’ hopes of returning to their historic home in the District, with only Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Utah Senator Mike Lee opposing the measure.
Washington has long eyed the RFK site as the ideal location for a modern stadium to host its NFL team. The property, currently under federal control, would be transferred to the city under the bill, removing a major obstacle to redevelopment.
The committee’s support solidified after Montana Senator Steve Daines changed his stance to back the RFK bill.
“It became clear the entire Senate Committee fell in line after Sen. Daines signaled his change of position,” WUSA9 reporter Erick Flack said.
Despite the progress, challenges remain. Flack emphasized that the bill's fate now depends on Democratic leadership.
“It’s up to the Democratic majority leader to give the bill a hearing on the floor before the session ends in December,” Flack said.
The push for control of the RFK site aligns with broader goals to revitalize the area and create economic opportunities. With time running out in the current legislative session, local leaders, the Commanders, fans, and city officials are anxiously awaiting further action to secure the team’s future in the nation’s capital.
If no hearing is scheduled, the legislation could stall and ultimately die, delaying efforts to bring professional football back to the District.
